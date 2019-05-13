RFE/RL Reporter Attacked In Kyrgyzstan While Preparing Investigative Report

OSH, Kyrgyzstan -- An RFE/RL's correspondent has been attacked in Kyrgyzstan's southern city of Osh while preparing an investigative report about the suspicious activities of an illegal casino.



Correspondent Ydyrys Isakov's face and hands were scratched and his clothes were torn in the attack, which took place on May 13 near the DeLuxe Hotel in central Osh.



A correspondent from the local NUR television channel was also attacked.



Police said they have detained several assailants.



Isakov was preparing an investigative report about a casino operating in a building close to the hotel after a couple told him their son had lost about $50,000 while gambling there.



The couple, who asked to remain anonymous out of concern for their safety, said that the casino has operated there since 2017.



Kyrgyzstan formally banned casino operations at the start of 2012, but lawmakers say there are many casinos operating illegally across the country.