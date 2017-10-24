Kyrgyz Journalist Saipov Commemorated In Osh 10 Years After Murder

OSH, Kyrgyzstan -- Kyrgyz civil rights activists, former colleagues, friends, and relatives of the late Kyrgyz independent journalist Alisher Saipov have gathered in southern Kyrgyzstan to mark the 10th anniversary of his death.

The commemoration took place in Saipov's house, which has been transformed into a museum, in his native city of Osh on October 24.

One of Saipov's brothers, journalist Shahrukh Saipov, said there were plans to establish a prize in his name soon to honor young Kyrgyz journalists.

A special edition of the Siyosat (Politics) newspaper, the journal founded by Saipov, was distributed during the commemoration to honor his life and achievements as a journalist.

The Uzbek-language weekly, which was distributed both in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, stopped publishing after Saipov was shot dead in central Osh on October 24, 2007.

In 2010, an Osh city court found local resident Abdulgafar Rasulov guilty of murdering Saipov. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

However, Saipov's relatives protested against the sentence, charging that the "real killers" and those who plotted the killing were not punished.

Saipov, an ethnic Uzbek, wrote about Islamic groups and opposition politics in the region. He had also reported on the 2005 massacre of protesters in the Uzbek city of Andijon.

In 2012, the Interior Ministry launched a fresh investigation into Saipov's murder, citing "new leads" in the case. However, the new investigation has not identified any new suspects involved in the killing.

Saipov also cooperated with RFE/RL and Voice of America.