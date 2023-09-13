Latvia, Estonia Ban Entry For Vehicles With Russian Registration

Latvia and Estonia have announced decisions to ban the entry of vehicles with Russian license plates from non-EU countries. Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets said the move on September 13 aligns with a European Commission decision from five days earlier, according to which, Russian-registered vehicles are not allowed to enter the EU as part of sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine. Lithuanian authorities have already made a similar announcement. The restrictions affect all owners of Russian-registered cars, including EU citizens and permanent residents of EU member states. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.