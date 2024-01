4 Senior Bolsheviks, including Feliks Dzerzhinsky (standing third from left) -- the notorious founder of the Soviet secret police who organized many of the mass killings carried out by the Bolsheviks -- view the body of Lenin in late January 1924.



After Lenin’s death, debate had broken out over what to do with his body. Josef Stalin pushed to have the corpse embalmed for public display, saying the preservation would “not contradict old Russian customs.” Leon Trotsky, another Bolshevik leader, recoiled at the idea of making a saint-like relic from a godless revolutionary. Preserving the corpse for public veneration would have “nothing in common with the science of Marxism,” he protested.