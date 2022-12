5 The library has proven invaluable for boosting community morale, especially during blackouts.



Olena Tsyhanenko, 75, has been head of the Irpin library for four decades, ever since the days when, as she recalls proudly, its photocopier was the only one in town.



"We are in the heart of the town, on the central square, and we were always popular," she said. "When there was no Internet, our halls were filled with readers."