'I Don't See A Future Here':Life In Eastern Ukraine After Five Years Of War

"Since the beginning of the conflict I've been hiding my car in the garage to keep it from [separatist] militia forces who might take it for their own needs. Then I cleaned the homes of people close to me, kept their lights on, and removed utility bills stuck [in the doors] of the apartments to prevent robberies and the takeover of 'empty' residences by new owners. Donetsk has become a city with a ton of laws, but everyone feels defenseless."

"Many residents of Luhansk are driven by an inferiority complex. Getting ahead of any questions, they try to convince others -- and at the same time, it seems, themselves -- that everything is fine in the city, that it has everything, and that, in general, life is humming. It's true, it can't be compared with Luhansk in the fall of 2014, but it's not even worth comparing to Sievierodonetsk, which was a normal industrial city until the war. Life under occupation is 'humming' only until 5 or 6 p.m., after which you'll only see a handful of locals on the street, rushing home. Even crossing the demarcation line one gets the impression that many are trying to cozy up to their interlocutors and fit in with the circumstances around them. Also, when crossing the contact lines, it seems many adjust to their sur-roundings and the people they speak with. When passing Ukrainian military positions, they make small talk with Ukrainian soldiers, and when passing the positions of [separatist] militia groups, they smile to them. They tell them whatever they want to hear. It seems that, with this masquerade, they forget who they really are.

"People are very cautious in their interactions with those whose views they don't know. They don't want -- and are afraid -- to discuss politics, elections, and the war. Fear and uncertainty take the place of core principles. Although, locals don't even pay attention anymore to soldiers on the streets -- there are a lot of people in uniform in the city center, and hardly any on the outskirts. Locals in the city say that some residents simply purchase military uniforms and wear them, even though they're not actually serving in any local security structures. There are fewer locals committed to the 'for-the-republic' ideology. Over the course of the war, people have become disappointed by both Ukrainian authorities and the Russian government, with Putin as its face. Those who were waiting for a repeat of the Crimea scenario understood that they were screwed over. Many see [Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko as the root of all problems and consider themselves hostages of the sit-uation, living day to day and not making plans for the future. Some residents assume the role of the victim forced to survive in a state of war.

"Those with pro-Ukrainian views have diminishing hopes that the territories [controlled by Russia-backed separatists] will be liberated, and they feel increasingly abandoned. The mental chasm be-tween the city and Ukraine becomes deeper and more unbridgeable."