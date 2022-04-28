'You Don't Know What Will Happen Tomorrow': Undercover In Ukraine's Occupied Kherson

Kherson is the only Ukrainian provincial capital to have fallen during Moscow's invasion of its western neighbor. It was surrendered to Russian forces on March 2. A strategically vital Ukrainian city with a port on the Black Sea and the Dnieper River, whoever controls Kherson controls its water resources as well as passage overland to Crimea.

Earlier this month, RFE/RL reporter Viktoria Roshchyna went undercover to the city and nearby settlements to speak with people who are living under Russian occupation and to discuss the problems they face. For their own protection, the identities of those she spoke to have not been revealed.