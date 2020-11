3 Yugoslavia’s new leader, Josip Broz Tito, at his desk in 1947. The authoritarian ruler initially followed the political lead of Josef Stalin’s U.S.S.R., but the two communists soon became bitter enemies. After Stalin sent assassins to Yugoslavia, Tito wrote in a letter: “Stop sending people to kill me. We've already captured five of them, one of them with a bomb and another with a rifle.… If you don't stop sending killers, I'll send one to Moscow, and I won't have to send a second.”