'Kremlin Doesn't Know We Exist': The Siberian Village That Still Backs Putin

Yevgeny Aleksandrovich remembers the relatively good times in Loschinka, a village of weather-beaten timber cottages and rutted roads that stands isolated in the Siberian taiga. A nearby sovkhoz, or state farm, was the main job provider, explains Aleksandrovich to RFE/RL/s Siberian Desk. "There was enough work for everyone. I haven't lived in this house the whole time. We lived in another one, then we moved. The sovkhoz gave us an apartment. I drove a tractor there," Aleksandrovich recounts fondly outside his ramshackle abode.

The sovkhoz hung on for more than a decade after the collapse of the Soviet Union before shuttering in the early 2000s, sucking the life out of Loschinka and other villages in the region, Aleksandrovich explains. "But now there are practically no cattle in the village. Some keep pigs. Cows are difficult to raise. Feed is expensive and you need space for them to graze. I don't have a car. I had a tractor once. The big problem: a lot of drink," adds Aleksandrovich. Turbulent Times Families have left in droves, leaving behind abandoned homes, many of which were cannibalized for building materials or bought up to serve as garden plots for some of the fortunate few in the region. Only some two dozen people now live year-round in Loschinka, all pensioners, except one boy who is bused out for school. Andrei Yegorov operated a bulldozer on the sovkhoz in the 1990s, when the state farm was already in decline, he explains. "So people worked, but they didn't get paid -- they simply went to work for free. So I left with my family and rented an apartment in the town of Borodino. But rent was expensive, so we bought a small cottage nearby, Yegorov recounts, adding his marriage didn't survive the turbulent times. "After that, I divorced my wife. She got everything, so I returned here," he explains.

Walking the four mud-rutted roads in Loschinka, the occasional bark of a dog is about the only sign of life. All the shops, including a public bath house, are long gone. Food staples, including bread, are trucked in a few times a week for sale to anxious locals. Water has to be pumped in, as there is no well in Loschinka. Mail deliveries are closely monitored because they can include pension payouts, meager sums but crucial to existing here. The only 'business' left is the medical clinic, run by a woman who is on the verge of retirement. The lone street lamp in Loschinka hasn't shined in years. Vera Shkudina says complaints to local officials in nearby Borodino to fix the light were pointless. "They told us that there were people even worse off than us," Shkudina, a longtime resident, shrugs. "The local officials only come here during elections." The sentiment that government is not working for them is a common lament across Russia, where President Vladimir Putin has managed to grab more and more power for himself over the years, shutting out civil society. But as he sits at the controls in the Kremlin, not only is Russia's economy sputtering, its population is dwindling, affecting villages like Loschinka that are on the verge of dying out.

Despite the hardship and absence of hope, all the ballots cast in Loschinka in the March 18 presidential election -- 25 in all -- were for Putin, who won a fourth term as president. With all the voters in their twilight years, pensions were a big consideration. "After working 40 years and eight months, I receive 8,500 rubles a month for retirement," says Valentina Yegorova. "My husband worked his whole life on a state farm. As a military veteran, he gets 15,000 (rubles a month, approximately $245). And with my beggarly…. Well, it's possible to survive." Vera Shkudina is not nearly as fortunate. "I worked as a milkmaid all my life, but what's the point. I have to raise my grandson; his dad is somewhere stumbling about drunk. They live separate from us, across the road. I've raised him since he was in diapers."