Russia

Live Blog: Putin's Annual News Conference

Vladimir Putin is holding his annual news conference, a marathon event that comes at a time with the Russian leader’s popularity is down. Join our live blog for minute-by-minute updates, the best content from social media, and context and analysis from our team of Russia watchers.

Journalists waiting before the press conference at Moscow's World Trade Center.

Latest News

-- The news conference has begun. Putin entered the hall about 8 minutes late.

-- The Kremlin has said a record number of journalists -- 1,702 -- has been accredited to cover Putin’s 14th such press conference.

-- Putin’s year-end question-and-answer event is closely managed. Only specially selected publications are given the chance to ask a question, which usually range from a bit of geopolitical issues to a lot of local concerns.

16x9 Image Robert Coalson

Next question from a journalist in Volgograd. He begins by noting that the city celebrated the anniversary of the battle of Stalingrad this year. Asks about the fate of a local military academy and Putin says he'll ask the Defense Ministry about it.

16x9 Image Carl Schreck

16x9 Image Robert Coalson

In response, Putin begins by talking about 2008 global financial crisis and the "ups and downs" of the economy in recent years. Then says he is counting on the national projects to reorient the whole economy and create new avenues for development. Says government is predicting GDP growth around 3 percent for the next few years. Once again states the goal of becoming the world's fifth largest economy and moving into a "new league" economically.

16x9 Image Tony Wesolowsky

Navalny takes issue with Putin claim that wages are growing for Russians. Says state stats show in fact negative wage growth.

16x9 Image Robert Coalson

Second question comes from state Rossiya television. Cites former Finance Minister Kudrin as saying the economy has been stagnating. Asks what is the basis for Putin's hopes that the economy can make a "breakthrough." And is he satisfied with the team of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev?

16x9 Image Robert Coalson

TASS gets the first question about whether the so-called national projects need to be completed and whether they are properly defined. Putin stresses that the country needs to lay "a new technological foundation." National projects include development of health care, education, infrastructure, agriculture, digital technology, robotics. The president stresses that it is important to monitor the effectiveness of spending on these projects and that there have been problems in this regard. He partially blames regional leaders for not achieving results that average people can feel. "But if we don't set ambitious goals, nothing will be achieved," he said.

16x9 Image Carl Schreck

16x9 Image Ivan Gutterman

Without achieving technological breakthroughs, "the country has no future," says Putin.

16x9 Image Robert Coalson

Putin begins the press conference by reading out a litany of economic figures. GDP growing, inflation at an "acceptable" level, unemployment falling, hard-currency reserves growing, pensions on the rise, life expectancy is "slightly" up. Now proceeding to questions.

16x9 Image Carl Schreck

From RFE/RL's Russian Service:

This journalist from the Stavropol Krai intends to ask when the First Lady of Russia will be announced. (Putin and his ex-wife, Lyudmila, announced in 2013 that they had divorced.)

