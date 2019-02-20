-- At 1200 Moscow time (1000 CET), Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering his annual address to parliament as polls show trust in the Russian leader is at near record lows.

-- Putin gives the address to the Federal Assembly, Russia's two-chamber parliament, and it will be televised live on Russia's state channels.

-- It will be the 15th time Putin has given the address, before an audience that traditionally includes both houses of the legislature; government ministers; judges from the Constitutional and Supreme courts; leading regional officials; and other members of the political elite.