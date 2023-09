2 Aleksandar Ilievski jumps from a platform on to dry land near the village of Stenje. In 2019 he was able plunge into the waters Lake Prespa at the exact same spot.



"I grew up in this village and we all came to jump from this platform in the water. In 2018 we jumped a lot from it. We played with balls and everything but now you can see the situation isn't very good. The water went away."