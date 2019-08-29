Lukashenka Tells Bolton He Wants 'New Chapter' In Ties Between Belarus, U.S.

MINSK -- President Alyaksandr Lukashenka says he is looking to open a "new chapter" in relations between Belarus and the United States, another sign that Minsk is seeking to speed up a resumption of relations with Washington.

U.S. national-security advisrr John Bolton met with the Belarusian leader in Minsk on August 29 -- the highest-level U.S. government trip to the country in two decades – as part of a regional tour of countries that Moscow sees as part of its traditional sphere of influence.

Earlier in the day, Bolton was in Moldova, and before that spent several days in another former Soviet republic, Ukraine.

"Since the start of the deterioration of our relations with the United States, we have constantly proposed turning this bad page and opening a new chapter in our relations," Lukashenka told Bolton.

The Belarusian leader, the self-described "last dictator in Europe," added that Bolton's visit would help "create the foundation for future relations" and that he hoped for "frank" discussions on "all issues."

Belarus, which has been under Lukashenka's rule for a quarter of a century, was sanctioned by the United States and the European Union in the wake of a crackdown that followed the 2006 presidential election.

The sanctions prompted Belarus to recall its ambassador from the United States in 2008 and the U.S. ambassador in Minsk left the country shortly afterward.

Bolton stressed the importance of "human rights and nonproliferation of weapons" for Washington in any thaw of relations between the two countries after noting before the visit that "...we thought that in light of the things we've heard from Moscow that it's important to go to Belarus and talk about their sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Ahead of Bolton’s trip, the U.S. Embassy in Minsk said he would meet with Lukashenka and Foreign Minister Uladzimer Makei to discuss “regional security and emphasize U.S. support for Belarus’s sovereignty and independence.”

Belarus is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, regional groupings that observers say Moscow uses to bolster its influence in the former Soviet Union and to counter the European Union and NATO.

Moscow has also voiced interest in pursuing a Russia-Belarus Union State, a project that has remained dormant for the past 20 years.

In Minsk, Bolton visited Minsk's Yama (the Pit) memorial where more than 5,000 people from the city's Jewish ghetto who were killed on March 2, 1942.

Bolton flew to the Belarusian capital on August 29 after visiting Chisinau, where he met with Moldova’s Moscow-friendly President Igor Dodon and pro-Western Prime Minister Maia Sandu.

During the visit, he voiced support for the government's anti-corruption moves and the “sovereignty and independence” of Moldova, which has a territorial dispute with its Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transdniester.

On August 28 in Kyiv, Bolton praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s “commitment to real reform to benefit the Ukrainian people."

The United States has been a supporter of Ukraine since Russia annexed its Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and started backing separatists in eastern Ukraine in April 2014 in a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, Interfax, and RFE/RL’s Belarus Service