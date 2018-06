7 Marica, a housewife, pauses for a portrait in a village alongside Lake Ohrid. "We are Macedonians and we are not interested in changing our name. For my whole life I've been called Marica; it would be the same as if someone would force me now to change my name... But Greeks are good people; they come here often and I go to Greece once a year. It is only politics that is dividing us. Jobs and good salaries [are] what we need in Macedonia; NATO can't help us with this."