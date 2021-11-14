Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: The Effects Of Climate Change On Central Asia

A Kazakh villager carries a bucket of water from a well in a desert that once formed the bed of the Aral Sea. (file photo)

The nearly two-week COP26 world climate conference in Glasgow came to an end on November 12.

Kyrgyzstan’s president participated. So did the son of Turkmenistan’s president.

The effects of climate change have been felt in Central Asia for many years now, measured by shrinking glaciers in the region’s eastern mountains and the expanding desert areas in the lowlands.*

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion on the signs of climate change in Central Asia and what the governments of the region are doing in response.

This week's guests are: from RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz bureau in Bishkek, Bakytgul Chynybaeva, who was covering the COP26 conference in Glasgow; also from Bishkek, independent journalist and environmental researcher Ryskeldi Satke; from Michigan State University, Professor Eric Freedman, a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and author of the book Environmental Crises In Central Asia: From Steppes To Seas, From Deserts To Glaciers; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

The Effects Of Climate Change On Central Asia
Embed
The Effects Of Climate Change On Central Asia
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:45:15 0:00
Direct link

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

*RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service has produced a video on the shrinking glaciers in Kyrgyzstan that was shown at the COP26 international climate conference.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Subscribe

Blog Archive

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG