Majlis Podcast: The Effects Of Climate Change On Central Asia

The nearly two-week COP26 world climate conference in Glasgow came to an end on November 12.

Kyrgyzstan’s president participated. So did the son of Turkmenistan’s president.

The effects of climate change have been felt in Central Asia for many years now, measured by shrinking glaciers in the region’s eastern mountains and the expanding desert areas in the lowlands.*

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion on the signs of climate change in Central Asia and what the governments of the region are doing in response.

This week's guests are: from RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz bureau in Bishkek, Bakytgul Chynybaeva, who was covering the COP26 conference in Glasgow; also from Bishkek, independent journalist and environmental researcher Ryskeldi Satke; from Michigan State University, Professor Eric Freedman, a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and author of the book Environmental Crises In Central Asia: From Steppes To Seas, From Deserts To Glaciers; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

*RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service has produced a video on the shrinking glaciers in Kyrgyzstan that was shown at the COP26 international climate conference.