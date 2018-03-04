Majlis Podcast: 100 Days Of Jeenbekov's Kyrgyz Presidency

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov marked 100 days in office on March 3.

Jeenbekov's short tenure has been fairly lackluster, though recently there appear to be some cracks forming between the new president and some of the officials he inherited from the administration of previous President Almazbek Atambaev.

A recent example is the head of the presidential apparatus, Farid Niyazov, who tried to hand in his resignation on February 24.

This latest Majlis looked at what Jeenbekov has done since he took office and some of the things he needs to do in the coming months to move Kyrgyzstan forward.

Muhammad Tahir, RFE/RL's media-relations manager, moderated the discussion on Jeenbekov's first 100 days.

From Bishkek, the Majlis was joined by political activist Edil Baisalov, who was head of the presidential apparatus under President Roza Otunbaeva, and also by activist, journalist, and blogger Aliya Suranova. Sitting in Prague, I had a couple of things to add as well.

