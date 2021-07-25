Majlis Podcast: The Changing Situation For Central Asia And Afghanistan

Conditions in northern Afghanistan are more chaotic than ever as Afghan government forces, local militias, the Taliban fighters battle for control of districts.

The surprisingly rapid deterioration in the region in recent weeks has prompted the governments in the three Central Asian states bordering Afghanistan -- Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan -- to implement a range of measures designed to deal with a variety of possible developments in the current Afghan conflict.

On this week's Majlis Podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion on what is happening in northern Afghanistan and what the governments of the countries on the other side of the border are doing.

This week's guests are: from Washington, former U.S. Ambassador to Uzbekistan John Herbst, who is currently the director of the Atlantic Council's Dinu Patriciu Eurasia Center and author of a recently published article about the situation along the Central Asian-Afghan border and its wider ramifications; from Arlington, Virginia, Umida Hasimova, who is an analyst at the Center for Naval Analyses and author of a recently published article on Central Asia's response to the deteriorating situation in northern Afghanistan; from Prague, Amin Mudaqiq, a native of northern Afghanistan and the former director of RFE/RL's Pakistani service, known locally as Radio Mashaal; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.