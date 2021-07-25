Accessibility links

Majlis Podcast: The Changing Situation For Central Asia And Afghanistan

Russian tanks are deployed near the Afghan-Tajik border on July 20 ahead of military exercises next month.

Conditions in northern Afghanistan are more chaotic than ever as Afghan government forces, local militias, the Taliban fighters battle for control of districts.

The surprisingly rapid deterioration in the region in recent weeks has prompted the governments in the three Central Asian states bordering Afghanistan -- Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan -- to implement a range of measures designed to deal with a variety of possible developments in the current Afghan conflict.

On this week's Majlis Podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion on what is happening in northern Afghanistan and what the governments of the countries on the other side of the border are doing.

This week's guests are: from Washington, former U.S. Ambassador to Uzbekistan John Herbst, who is currently the director of the Atlantic Council's Dinu Patriciu Eurasia Center and author of a recently published article about the situation along the Central Asian-Afghan border and its wider ramifications; from Arlington, Virginia, Umida Hasimova, who is an analyst at the Center for Naval Analyses and author of a recently published article on Central Asia's response to the deteriorating situation in northern Afghanistan; from Prague, Amin Mudaqiq, a native of northern Afghanistan and the former director of RFE/RL's Pakistani service, known locally as Radio Mashaal; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

