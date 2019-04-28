Majlis: Is Central Asia Legislatively Prepared To Meet The Future?

This week’s Majlis comes from the Connecting Central Asia in the 21st Century conference hosted by Oxford University on April 25.

We will be discussing how Central Asian governments can transform themselves into reliable international partners as the region assumes a larger role in global trade networks.

Significant societal changes are already under way, but are the governments of Central Asia building the legislative foundations to meet the challenges that come with assuming a more prominent international role?

The excellent Majlis moderator, Muhammad Tahir, was unable to moderate this session from Washington D.C., so, since I was at the Oxford conference, I moderated this one. (The podcast includes questions from the audience at the event.)

Our panelists were David Lewis, from the University of Exeter, and Simon Pirani, from the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

NOTE: Since this session was conducted in a conference hall, the audio is at times not great.

