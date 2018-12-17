Accessibility links

Majlis Podcast: An Eventful Year In Central Asia (And What It Means For 2019)

U.S. President Donald Trump (left) greets Shavkat Mirziyoev during the Uzbek president's visit to the White House in May.

The new-look Uzbekistan under President Shavkat Mirziyoev continued to be the dominant story coming out of Central Asia in 2018 and Tashkent's new political posturing has also sent ripples throughout the region.

There were also plenty of (good and bad) things happening in the other Central Asian states -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan -- that perhaps provide some insight into what lies in store for the region in 2019.

RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderated a discussion that looked at some of the key events in Central Asia in 2018 and what they might mean for the next 12 months.

It's a broad topic that merits hours, not minutes, of discussion.

So, we brought in two people who have been watching Central Asia for many years: Joanna Lillis, an Almaty-based, longtime correspondent for EurasiaNet and author of the recently published Dark Shadows: Inside The Secret World of Kazakhstan; and Luca Anceschi, professor of Central Asian Studies at Glasgow University and author of Turkmenistan's Foreign Policy: Positive Neutrality And The Consolidation Of The Turkmen Regime. As usual, I was also happy to take part in the conversation.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change. Content will draw on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad. The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

