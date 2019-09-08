Accessibility links

Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: Could Kyrgyzstan’s First President Return Home?

Askar Akaev left Kyrgyzstan in 2005.

There has been talk lately that Kyrgyzstan’s first president, Askar Akaev, is looking to return to Kyrgyzstan. He has not been back there since April 2005 when he was ousted from power in Kyrgyzstan’s first revolution. Akaev has been living in Russia ever since.

Could Akaev, now 75 and facing multiple charges in Kyrgyzstan, really return? What would he have to do to make coming home palatable to the people of Kyrgyzstan? Or is that impossible?

RFE/RL's Media-Relations Manager Muhammad Tahir moderated the discussion on Akaev’s possible return.

Joining the discussion from Washington was former Kyrgyz Ambassador to the United States and longtime independent journalist Zamira Sydykova. From Northeastern University in Boston, Bakyt Beshimov, a former Kyrgyz ambassador to the OSCE and a former deputy in the country’s parliament, took part in the discussion. And I had a few comments of my own.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Majlis Podcast: Could Kyrgyzstan’s First President Return Home?
Embed
Majlis Podcast: Could Kyrgyzstan’s First President Return Home?

No media source currently available

0:00 0:35:00 0:00
