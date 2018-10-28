Majlis Podcast: Untangling Why Thousands Of Central Asians Joined Islamic State

RFE/RL has just released a 10-part documentary film called Not In Our Name, which looks at some of the people from Central Asia who went to Syria and Iraq to join extremist groups there.

The series investigates where in Central Asia these people came from and delves into the reasons why they left home and eventually ended up in a conflict far away.

RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderated a discussion on Not In Our Name and some of the revelations that the series brought to light.

Joining the talk were two of the people involved in the project: Asel Muzakulova, who was a deputy editor and producer of the part of the series filmed in Kyrgyzstan; and Serik Beisembayev from Kazakhstan who is a sociologist and was also a project moderator.

As usual, I had some things to say as well.

