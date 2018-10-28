Accessibility links

Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: Untangling Why Thousands Of Central Asians Joined Islamic State

Thousands of Central Asians are believed to have traveled to Iraq and Syria to fight alongside extremist groups, such as Islamic State. (illustrative photo)

RFE/RL has just released a 10-part documentary film called Not In Our Name, which looks at some of the people from Central Asia who went to Syria and Iraq to join extremist groups there.

The series investigates where in Central Asia these people came from and delves into the reasons why they left home and eventually ended up in a conflict far away.

Not In Our Name: The Trailer
Not In Our Name: The Trailer

RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderated a discussion on Not In Our Name and some of the revelations that the series brought to light.

Joining the talk were two of the people involved in the project: Asel Muzakulova, who was a deputy editor and producer of the part of the series filmed in Kyrgyzstan; and Serik Beisembayev from Kazakhstan who is a sociologist and was also a project moderator.

As usual, I had some things to say as well.

Majlis Podcast: Untangling Why Thousands Of Central Asians Joined Islamic State
Majlis Podcast: Untangling Why Thousands Of Central Asians Joined Islamic State
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change. Content will draw on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad. The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

