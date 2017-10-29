Majlis Podcast: The New Uzbekistan -- How Far Will It Go?
This last week saw a special visitor come to RFE/RL: Steve Swerdlow, the Central Asia researcher for Human Rights Watch (HRW).
Swerdlow's visit coincided with the release of a new HRW report -- Uzbekistan: A Year Into New Presidency, Cautious Hope For Change -- so in the latest session of the Majlis podcast we looked at this topic, what has changed that is encouraging, what remains the same, and what the chances are for further changes.
Muhammad Tahir, RFE/RL's media relations manager, moderated the discussion.
Joining from Prague was Sirojiddin Tolibov from RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, known locally as Ozodlik. And I joined Swerdlow in the studio, tossing in a couple of comments of my own.
Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.
