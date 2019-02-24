Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Majlis

Majlis Podcast: China's Security Interests In Central Asia

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (left) greets Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in Dushanbe late last year.

On February 19, The Washington Post published a report by Gerry Shih about a Chinese base in eastern Tajikistan, near the mountainous border with Afghanistan.

There had been rumors about such a base for several years, made all the more believable by occasional reports about Chinese-Tajik counternarcotics raids from Tajik territory into Afghanistan.

The Washington Post's article on the Chinese base in Tajikistan renewed debate about how far China might extend its security influence in Central Asia.

With this in mind, RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderated a discussion on Beijing's security interests in Central Asia and how far they might go.

From Washington D.C., Nadege Rolland, a senior fellow for political and security affairs at the National Bureau of Asian Research and author of the book China's Eurasian Century?: Political And Strategic Implications Of The Belt And Road Initiative, participated in the talk.

Taking part in Majlis session from London was Raffaello Pantucci, director of National Security Studies at the Royal United Services Institute, who has an upcoming work on Chinese interests in Central Asia.

As usual, I had a few things to contribute as well.

Majlis Podcast: China's Security Interests In Central Asia
Embed
Majlis Podcast: China's Security Interests In Central Asia
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:45:45 0:00
Direct link

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Subscribe

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG