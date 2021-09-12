Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: Is Central Asia Doing Beijing's Bidding When It Comes To Xinjiang?

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev at the end of a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 11, 2019.

On September 4, Kazakhstan blocked scholar Gene Bunin from entering the country.

Kazakh officials could not tell Bunin why he was prevented from entering the country, but they did tell him he was unwelcome in Kazakhstan for the next five years.

Bunin has been one of the leading researchers shedding light on the Chinese government's abuse of the Muslim peoples of western China’s Xinjiang region, while the Chinese authorities have continued to downplay or deny the severity of the situation in Xinjiang.

Bunin had been working out of Kazakhstan, a country where China has significant investment and influence.

Kazakhstan's decision to ban Bunin from the country was almost surely related to China's displeasure at his work chronicling the incarcerations and torture of ethnic Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other indigenous Muslim peoples in Xinjiang, just across the border from Central Asia.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Uyghur groups have filed evidence with the International Criminal Court that implicates Tajikistan as a being a transit country for extraordinary renditions of Uyghurs back to China.

On this week's Majlis Podcast, RFE/RL media-relations manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion on the ties that bind Central Asia to China and might incline Central Asian governments to cooperate with China, even in Beijing's repressions against Muslims.

This week's guests are: from Washington, Nury Turkel, the commissioner of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom; also from Washington, Sean Roberts, professor of international affairs at George Washington University's Elliot School of International Affairs and author of the book The War On The Uyghurs: China's Internal Campaign against Xinjiang's Muslims; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

China Increases Pressure On Uyghurs In Central Asia
Embed
China Increases Pressure On Uyghurs In Central Asia
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:48:25 0:00
Direct link

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Subscribe

Blog Archive

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG