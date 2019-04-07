Majlis Podcast: Coming Back To Feminism In Central Asia

The Majlis podcast dedicated its September 23, 2018 episode to the topic of feminism in Central Asia.

A young woman from Kyrgyzstan, Zere Asylbek, had just released a music video in which she sang about greater freedoms for women. Since then, a protest movement of concerned mothers has grown in Kazakhstan and several hundred people in Bishkek used the March 8 International Women’s Day to rally for feminism.

In the September podcast, we promised to bring back our three guests to discuss whether any progress had been made in advancing women’s rights in Central Asia.

So, joining us once again were singer Zere Asylbek; Kamilla Sultanova, an Uzbek social activist from the Finnish branch of the nongovernmental organization Global Dignity; and from Kyiv, journalist Bermet Talant, who is originally from Kyrgyzstan.

