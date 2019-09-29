Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Podcast: Majlis

Majlis Podcast: Demonstrations Against Chinese Influence Continue In Kazakhstan

Demonstrators protest against "Chinese expansion" in Aqtobe on September 5.

There were more demonstrations in Kazakhstan against Chinese influence on September 21.

Many people at those protests voiced concerns about China’s growing economic presence in Kazakhstan.

But previous demonstrations have also included criticisms of the number of Chinese workers in Kazakhstan, their salaries, which some believe are higher than Kazakh workers performing the same work, and Beijing’s treatment of ethnic Kazakhs in China’s western Xinjiang region.

The head of the opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK), fugitive banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, called for the protests on September 21, but it is unclear how many of the people who came out on the streets were actually supporters of Ablyazov or the DVK.

RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderated a discussion on the September 21 demonstrations, who was driving them, and what the concerns were of those who turned out.

From Kazakhstan, we were joined by Bota Alzhanova, co-founder of the Qaharman human rights initiative, and Leila Adiljan, who is campaigning for the rights of ethnic Kazakhs from China and is the wife of Serikzhan Bilash, the founder of the Ata-Jurt organization, which campaigns for the rights of ethnic Kazakhs from Xinjiang. As usual, I also participated in the discussion.

Majlis Podcast: Demonstrations Against Chinese Influence Continue In Kazakhstan
Embed
Majlis Podcast: Demonstrations Against Chinese Influence Continue In Kazakhstan
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:31:14 0:00
Direct link

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Subscribe

Listen

Majlis Podcast: Demonstrations Against Chinese Influence Continue In Kazakhstan
Embed
Majlis Podcast: Demonstrations Against Chinese Influence Continue In Kazakhstan

No media source currently available

0:00 0:31:14 0:00
Podcast: Majlis
Latest episode
Majlis Podcast: Demonstrations Against Chinese Influence Continue In Kazakhstan
Podcast: Majlis
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Subscribe

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG