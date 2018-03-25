Majlis Podcast: Is Iran-Saudi Tension Reaching Central Asia?
This latest session of the Majlis explored the ties Iran and Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have with the five Central Asian states.
The expanding competition, for example, between Iran and Saudi Arabia has reached Central Asia, opening up new opportunities and seemingly closing off other possibilities.
RFE/RL's media relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, led a discussion about Central Asia’s connections to Iran, Arab countries, and Turkey and what those countries are seeking in Central Asia.
Middle East analyst Theodore Karasik joined the talk, as did Alex Vatanka from the Middle East Institute, both of them from Washington D.C. And I took part in the conversation from Prague.
Listen to the discussion here:
