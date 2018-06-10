Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: Is Justice Or Revenge Defining Kyrgyzstan’s Anticorruption Campaign?

Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev: Is he next?

Several officials from former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev’s administration are under investigation and Atambaev’s last prime minister, Sapar Isakov, and a former mayor of the capital, Kubanychbek Kulmatov, were taken into custody on June 5.

Some feel Atambaev might be next.

New President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Atambaev’s chosen successor, is conducting his own anticorruption campaign, but there are now concerns that the focus is on former Atambaev officials, raising questions about whether this is part of a legitimate investigation into corruption or part of a consolidation of power on Jeenbekov’s part.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's media relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion about the latest events in Kyrgyzstan: Justice or revenge?

Participating from Bishkek are Asel Doolotkeldieva, a senior lecturer at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, and Medet Tiulgenov, a department chair and professor at the American University of Central Asia. I enjoy talking about Kyrgyz politics (rarely a dull moment there), so I had a few things to say, too.

Majlis Podcast: Justice Or Revenge In Kyrgyzstan?
Embed
Majlis Podcast: Justice Or Revenge In Kyrgyzstan?
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:34:10 0:00
Direct link

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change. Content will draw on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad. The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Subscribe

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG