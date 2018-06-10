Majlis Podcast: Is Justice Or Revenge Defining Kyrgyzstan’s Anticorruption Campaign?

Several officials from former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev’s administration are under investigation and Atambaev’s last prime minister, Sapar Isakov, and a former mayor of the capital, Kubanychbek Kulmatov, were taken into custody on June 5.

Some feel Atambaev might be next.

New President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Atambaev’s chosen successor, is conducting his own anticorruption campaign, but there are now concerns that the focus is on former Atambaev officials, raising questions about whether this is part of a legitimate investigation into corruption or part of a consolidation of power on Jeenbekov’s part.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's media relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion about the latest events in Kyrgyzstan: Justice or revenge?

Participating from Bishkek are Asel Doolotkeldieva, a senior lecturer at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, and Medet Tiulgenov, a department chair and professor at the American University of Central Asia. I enjoy talking about Kyrgyz politics (rarely a dull moment there), so I had a few things to say, too.

