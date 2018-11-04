Majlis Podcast: Is Uzbekistan Reforming Under Its New President?

Every year, some of the best and brightest in the field of Central Asia studies gather for the Central Eurasian Studies Society (CESS) conference. This year the University of Pittsburgh hosted the conference from October 24-28 and one of the people attending was RFE/RL's Media Relations Manager and Majlis podcast moderator Muhammad Tahir.

It was an excellent opportunity to try doing a Majlis podcast in front of an audience, who were given an opportunity to ask the panelists questions, and make comments themselves on how they view the evolving situation in Uzbekistan.

The topic was the changes in Uzbekistan: how believable are these changes and how far could they go?

Joining the talk was Jennifer Murtazashvili, associate professor and director of the International Development Program at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh; Navbahor Imamova, journalist at RFE/RL’s sister organization Voice of America, where she works at the Uzbek Service and hosts the show called Amerika Ovozi, which can be seen on YouTube; and our longtime Majlis friend Luca Anceschi, professor of Central Asian Studies at Glasgow University. I was not at the CESS this year, but I joined the discussion via Skype.

