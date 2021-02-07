Majlis Podcast: The Japarov Era Opens In Kyrgyzstan

In January, Sadyr Japarov completed his amazing rise from a prison cell in early October to being elected Kyrgyz president.

In between, Japarov promised changes and a new way of governing the country, and changes have been coming fast, to be sure.

On this week's Majlis Podcast, RFE/RL media-relations manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion on what has been changing in Kyrgyzstan now that Japarov is president.

This week's guests are: from Bishkek, Saniia Toktagazieva, an expert in constitutional law; from Columbia University in New York City, where she is a PhD candidate, Colleen Wood, who lived in Kyrgyzstan and is a noted author of many articles on the country's politics; and from Prague, Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

