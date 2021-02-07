Accessibility links

Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: The Japarov Era Opens In Kyrgyzstan

Sadyr Japarov promised changes, and changes there have been.

In January, Sadyr Japarov completed his amazing rise from a prison cell in early October to being elected Kyrgyz president.

In between, Japarov promised changes and a new way of governing the country, and changes have been coming fast, to be sure.

On this week's Majlis Podcast, RFE/RL media-relations manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion on what has been changing in Kyrgyzstan now that Japarov is president.

This week's guests are: from Bishkek, Saniia Toktagazieva, an expert in constitutional law; from Columbia University in New York City, where she is a PhD candidate, Colleen Wood, who lived in Kyrgyzstan and is a noted author of many articles on the country's politics; and from Prague, Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

What Do Kyrgyz President's Early Steps Say About Future Plans?
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

