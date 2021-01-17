Accessibility links

Majlis Podcast: Kazakhstan Has A New Parliament, Kyrgyzstan Has A New President. So What Comes Next?

Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev voting during Kazakhstan's parliamentary elections in Nur-Sultan on January 10.

On January 10, voters in Kazakhstan went to the polls and elected a new parliament that looks very much like the old parliament.

The same day, voters in Kyrgyzstan went to the polls and elected a new president and voted to change the system of government to a presidential form of rule.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's Media-Relations Manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion looking at what happened -- and what might come next for both countries.

This week’s guests are: speaking from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Gulnara Iskakova, a former Kyrgyz ambassador to the U.K. and Switzerland; from Washington, Paul Stronski, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment For International Peace and author of numerous reports about Central Asia; and Bruce Pannier, the author of RFE/RL's Qishloq Ovozi blog.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

