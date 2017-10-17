Majlis Podcast: How Jeenbekov Won The Kyrgyz Presidency And What Comes Next

The latest Majlis podcast takes a look at Kyrgyzstan’s presidential election on October 15.

Muhammad Tahir, RFE/RL's media relations manager, moderated a discussion that looked at Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s victory, what made it possible, and what the prospects are for Kyrgyzstan during the next six years of his term.

Participating from Bishkek was Kyrgyz political activist Edil Baisalov. From Osh, freelance journalist Ryskeldi Satke joined the conversation. And I wanted to say a few things also.

