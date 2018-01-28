Majlis Podcast: What Is Kyrgyzstan's New President Doing?
Kyrgyzstan's new president, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, comes from the same party as his predecessor, Almazbek Atambaev. Jeenbekov promised when he was campaigning that he would continue Atambaev's policies, but those policies did not resolve many of the issues Kyrgyzstan faces, and something different is needed.
Muhammad Tahir, RFE/RL's media relations manager, moderated a discussion that looked at the problems Jeenbekov inherited, what he is doing about them, and what he needs to do to move Kyrgyzstan forward.
Joining the Majlis from Istanbul was Mihra Rittman (@MihraRittmann) Central Asia researcher for Human Rights Watch. Rittman was declared persona non grata in December 2015 when Atambaev was president. From Bishkek, Medet Tiulegenov (@tiulegenov), assistant professor at the American University of Central Asia, participated in the talk. I've been unimpressed by Jeenbekov's first months in power so I had a few things to say also.
