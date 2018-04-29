Majlis Podcast: No Longer Atambaev's Kyrgyzstan

This latest Majlis podcast looks at the changes that President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has been making to the country's government.

Loyalists of former President Almazbek Atambaev are falling left and right and even the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan, which Atambaev heads and which was also Jeenbekov's party, seems divided in its loyalties.

RFE/RL's media relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, was in the studio in Prague and moderated a discussion on the recent shuffles in Kyrgyzstan’s government and the downturn in the fortunes of former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, who was questioned by the security service on April 26.

Participating in the talk from Boston was Bakyt Beshimov, a professor at Northeastern University and a former member of parliament in Kyrgyzstan. Also in the studio in Prague was the director of RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service (known locally as Azattyk), Venera Djumataeva. As usual, I myself had a couple of things to say as well.

