Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Majlis

Majlis Podcast: No Longer Atambaev's Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov (left) at his inauguration in November 2017 with his predecessor Almazbek Atambaev.

This latest Majlis podcast looks at the changes that President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has been making to the country's government.

Loyalists of former President Almazbek Atambaev are falling left and right and even the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan, which Atambaev heads and which was also Jeenbekov's party, seems divided in its loyalties.

RFE/RL's media relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, was in the studio in Prague and moderated a discussion on the recent shuffles in Kyrgyzstan’s government and the downturn in the fortunes of former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, who was questioned by the security service on April 26.

Participating in the talk from Boston was Bakyt Beshimov, a professor at Northeastern University and a former member of parliament in Kyrgyzstan. Also in the studio in Prague was the director of RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service (known locally as Azattyk), Venera Djumataeva. As usual, I myself had a couple of things to say as well.

Majlis Podcast: No Longer Atambaev's Kyrgyzstan
Embed
Majlis Podcast: No Longer Atambaev's Kyrgyzstan
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:42:48 0:00
Direct link

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change. Content will draw on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad. The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Subscribe

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG