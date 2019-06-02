Accessibility links

Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: One Year After Bride-Kidnapping Death, Are Kyrgyzstan’s Women Safer?

Burulai Turdaaly Kyzy was stabbed to death in 2018.

In May 2018, 20-year-old Burulai Turdaaly Kyzy was killed in a police station in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek. Her killer was the man who had just attempted to kidnap her with the intention of forcing Turdaaly Kyzy to marry him. Police left Burulai and her would-be captor alone in the same room.

The tragedy sparked an outcry in Kyrgyzstan against an old practice called Ala-Kachu, or bride kidnapping. There are laws in Kyrgyzstan against Ala-Kachu but the practice continues.

On May 28, Human Rights Watch released a report, “Kyrgyzstan: Pressure Builds to Protect Women and Girls,” to mark the one-year anniversary of Turdaaly Kyzy’s death. https://www.hrw.org/news/2019/05/28/kyrgyzstan-pressure-builds-protect-women-and-girls

In the latest Majlis, RFE/RL's Media-Relations Manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion that looks at what has and has not changed in protecting women’s rights in Kyrgyzstan in the year since Turdaaly Kyzy was murdered.

Joining the discussion from London was Hillary Margolis, women’s rights researcher focusing on Europe and Central Asia for Human Rights Watch and the author of the May 28 report. From Turkey, Janna Arayeva of the Bishkek Feminist Initiative took part in the discussion. I also took part.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

