Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: Preelection Discontent Spills Out In Kazakhstan

"You cannot run from the truth."

The run-up to Kazakhstan's June 9 snap presidential election has already been hard on the country's image.

Plans for a smooth transition of power from Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, to Nazarbaev's seeming hand-picked successor, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, have encountered difficulties.

On April 21, when Asiya Tulesova and Beibarys Tolymbekov stood along the Almaty Marathon route and held up a banner saying, "You cannot run from the truth," it was an early sign of discontent among some in Kazakhstan who feel they have no choice in the transfer of leadership that is taking place, or any voice in decisions on other important national matters.

The peaceful protests might not be large, but they have received significant international media attention, as have the often clumsy responses of the authorities.

RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderated a discussion about the turbulence in Kazakhstan as the country heads toward what was expected to be a smooth transition.

From Almaty, Leila Zuleikha Makhmudova, political activist and gender and education consultant, joined the talk. From Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, Reid Standish, the Central Asian correspondent for Foreign Policy magazine, took part. Kazakhstan's presidential campaign has already been far more interesting than I expected, so I was happy to throw in a few comments.

Majlis Podcast: Preelection Discontent In Kazakhstan
Embed
Majlis Podcast: Preelection Discontent In Kazakhstan
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:47:52 0:00
Direct link

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Subscribe

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG