Majlis Podcast: Radicalization Among Central Asian Migrants In Russia

The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) recently released a detailed report titled Understanding The Factors Contributing To Radicalization Among Central Asian Labor Migrants In Russia, which looks at the factors that could be contributing to or preventing the radicalization of migrant laborers from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in Russia.

RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderated a discussion on the findings of the RUSI report.

And we had one of the authors of the report, Rafaello Pantucci, the director of international security studies at RUSI, joining the Majlis, as well as Marintha Miles, a graduate teaching assistant at Virginia’s George Mason University who has done extensive work on Tajikistan, including migrant-laborer issues. And I chipped in with a comment or two.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.