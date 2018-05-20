Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: Radicalization Among Central Asian Migrants In Russia

Russian Federal Security Service officers detain a suspected members of the extremist group Islamic State (IS) who allegedly planned terrorist acts in the Rostov region last month.

The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) recently released a detailed report titled Understanding The Factors Contributing To Radicalization Among Central Asian Labor Migrants In Russia, which looks at the factors that could be contributing to or preventing the radicalization of migrant laborers from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in Russia.

RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderated a discussion on the findings of the RUSI report.

And we had one of the authors of the report, Rafaello Pantucci, the director of international security studies at RUSI, joining the Majlis, as well as Marintha Miles, a graduate teaching assistant at Virginia’s George Mason University who has done extensive work on Tajikistan, including migrant-laborer issues. And I chipped in with a comment or two.

Majlis Podcast: Joining IS For Jihad Or A Job?
Embed
Majlis Podcast: Joining IS For Jihad Or A Job?
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:36:26 0:00
Direct link

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change. Content will draw on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad. The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Subscribe

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG