Majlis Podcast: Rebranding And Gangster Candidates. It’s Kyrgyzstan’s Parliamentary Elections

It has been an active campaign in the run-up to Kyrgyzstan’s October 4 parliamentary elections.

Some things have been familiar from previous elections, but there are some new developments -- and increasing concerns about the role money is playing in these elections.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion looking at the campaign and what we might be able to expect on -- and after -- election day.

This week’s guests were all speaking from Kyrgyzstan: Saniia Toktogazieva, a constitutional law expert; Gulnura Toralieva, a candidate from the Bir Bol party; and Medet Tiulegenov, assistant professor at the American University of Central Asia; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

