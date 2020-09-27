Accessibility links

Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: Rebranding And Gangster Candidates. It’s Kyrgyzstan’s Parliamentary Elections

A campaign event for the Ata-Meken party in the village of Ton, over 300 kilometers from Bishkek, on September 8.

It has been an active campaign in the run-up to Kyrgyzstan’s October 4 parliamentary elections.

Some things have been familiar from previous elections, but there are some new developments -- and increasing concerns about the role money is playing in these elections.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion looking at the campaign and what we might be able to expect on -- and after -- election day.

This week’s guests were all speaking from Kyrgyzstan: Saniia Toktogazieva, a constitutional law expert; Gulnura Toralieva, a candidate from the Bir Bol party; and Medet Tiulegenov, assistant professor at the American University of Central Asia; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

Majlis Podcast: Rebranding And Gangster Candidates. It's Kyrgyzstan's Parliamentary Elections
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

