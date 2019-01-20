Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: Rising Anti-Chinese Sentiment In Central Asia

Nurlan Bekbosynuly, a Kazakh citizen, is worried his relatives have been sent to "reeducation camps" in China.

There have now been two anti-Chinese protests in Kyrgyzstan in January. Compare that to April and May of 2016, when Kazakhstan’s biggest protests in some 20 years started after rumors spread that proposed land-privatization laws would allow Chinese citizens an opportunity to purchase land in Kazakhstan. Adding to the regional tension is Beijing’s current crackdown on Muslims in the western Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, which has seen, by some accounts, 1 million people -- ethnic Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and Kyrgyz among them -- sent to political reeducation camps.

But the situation is complicated by China being a major investor in Central Asia. And some Central Asian states have accepted huge Chinese loans that they are struggling to repay.

In the latest Majlis, RFE/RL's Media-Relations Manager Muhammad Tahir moderated a discussion on growing anti-Chinese sentiment in Central Asia.

The participants were: Asel Bitabarova, who is originally from Kazakhstan but is currently a Ph.D. student at Hokkaido University studying Sino-Central Asian engagement; from Bishkek, Ryskeldi Satke, a freelance journalist who has written extensively on Central Asia, including the evolution of Chinese influence.

I’ve been watching the steady advance of Chinese influence into Central Asia for many years, so I also participated in the discussion.

Majlis Podcast: Rising Anti-Chinese Sentiment In Central Asia
Embed
Majlis Podcast: Rising Anti-Chinese Sentiment In Central Asia
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:37:38 0:00
Direct link

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change. Content will draw on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad. The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Subscribe

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG