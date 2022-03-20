Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: How Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is Dividing Societies In Central Asia

An anti-war protest in support of Ukraine in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on March 6.

Effects from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are being felt in countries far from the scene of the conflict.

In the countries of Central Asia, which were once part of the Soviet Union along with Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin’s military campaign is creating divisions among society.

Some support Russia. Some support Ukraine. Some are dissatisfied with their governments’ response to the conflict.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL media-relations manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion on how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is creating rifts in societies in Central Asia.

This week’s guests are: from Kyrgyzstan, Asel Doolotkeldieva, a senior lecturer at the OSCE Academy in Bishkek; originally from Kazakhstan but currently in Cyprus, Assel Tutumlu, a lecturer at the Department of International Relations and Political Science at the Near East University in Nicosia; from Prague, Khiromon Bakoeva, a senior journalist in RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, known locally as Radio Ozodi; and Central Asia analyst Bruce Pannier.

How Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is Dividing Societies In Central Asia
Embed
How Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is Dividing Societies In Central Asia
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:45:05 0:00
Direct link

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.​

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Subscribe

Blog Archive

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG