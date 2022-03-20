Majlis Podcast: How Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is Dividing Societies In Central Asia

Effects from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are being felt in countries far from the scene of the conflict.

In the countries of Central Asia, which were once part of the Soviet Union along with Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin’s military campaign is creating divisions among society.

Some support Russia. Some support Ukraine. Some are dissatisfied with their governments’ response to the conflict.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL media-relations manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion on how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is creating rifts in societies in Central Asia.

This week’s guests are: from Kyrgyzstan, Asel Doolotkeldieva, a senior lecturer at the OSCE Academy in Bishkek; originally from Kazakhstan but currently in Cyprus, Assel Tutumlu, a lecturer at the Department of International Relations and Political Science at the Near East University in Nicosia; from Prague, Khiromon Bakoeva, a senior journalist in RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, known locally as Radio Ozodi; and Central Asia analyst Bruce Pannier.

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.