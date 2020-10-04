Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: Tajik President Looks To Extend His Rule To 35 Years

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon

On October 11, Tajikistan will have a presidential election in which incumbent Emomali Rahmon is assured of winning another seven-year term in office.

Rahmon has been in power in Tajikistan since late 1992, making him currently the longest serving head of state in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

His family has profited greatly and now seems to have financial interests in all of Tajikistan’s major industries.

There was talk Rahmon might step down and allow his eldest son, Rustam Emomali, to run for president, but in the end -- and with only a few weeks until this election -- Rahmon was nominated to run again for a fifth term in office.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's Media-Relations Manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion looking at Rahmon’s years in power and what can be expected on election day and in the months and years after.

This week’s guests are: from Exeter University in the U.K., professor of international studies, John Heathershaw, the author of numerous works on Central Asia and codirector of the Central Asian Political Exiles (CAPE) project; from Germany and originally from Tajikistan, independent journalist and activist Humayra Bakhtiyor; from RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, known locally as Ozodi, editor and television presenter Tohir Safarov; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

Majlis Podcast: Tajik President Looks To Extend His Rule To 35 Years
Embed
Majlis Podcast: Tajik President Looks To Extend His Rule To 35 Years
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:48:49 0:00
Direct link

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Subscribe

Blog Archive

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG