Majlis Podcast: Tajikistan’s Civil War And What Came After

The topic of this week’s Majlis podcast is the Tajik civil war: How it started, what fueled it, how it ended after five years in an unusual peace deal signed in Moscow on June 27, 1997, and how that deal fell apart over the course of the last 20 years.

Muhammad Tahir, RFE/RL's media relations manager, moderated the discussion.

From the Russian and Eastern European Institute at Indiana University, visiting scholar Navruz Nekbakhtshoev, who is from Tajikistan, joined the show. Longtime Majlis friend and recognized authority on Tajikistan Dr. Edward Lemon, who is currently doing postdoctoral work at Columbia University’s Harriman Institute, participated. Some of the first articles I ever wrote were about Tajikistan during the days of the civil war, so I had a few things to say also.

