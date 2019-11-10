Majlis Podcast: The 'Terrorist' Attack In Tajikistan -- What’s Fact And What’s Fiction

A November 6 attack on Tajik servicemen in a rural area of western Tajikistan near the Uzbek border remains a mystery due to the reluctance of the Dushanbe government to provide many details.

Much of the information Tajikistan has provided about the attack that officially left five border guards, a policeman, and 15 attackers dead, seem dubious.

The Tajik government has blamed militants from the so-called Islamic State (IS) extremist group who had crossed from Afghanistan into Tajikistan to carry out the attack.

Two days later IS did claim responsibility.

But there are many questions about what happened on November 6 and who was really behind the incident.

RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderated a discussion on what information is available about the attack in Tajikistan and why it doesn't all add up.

Catherine Putz, managing editor at The Diplomat and author of many articles about Central Asia, participated in the discussion from Washington D.C. Joining us from England was Samuel Ramani, who studies international relations at Oxford University and has authored many articles about global security matters as well as Central Asia. Mu'min Ahmadi from RFE/RL's Tajik Service (known locally as Ozodi) also took part.

I myself thought the Tajik government's version of events left a lot to be desired, so I had something to say, too.

*NOTE: This podcast was recorded before Islamic State released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack in Tajikistan.

