Majlis Podcast: The Challenges For Disabled People In Central Asia

Living with disabilities in Central Asia presents many challenges. Tight state budgets and social stigmas make integratingin society tough for many disabled people.

RFE/RL's Media-Relations Manager Muhammad Tahir moderated a discussion on the problem. This week’s guests were all people who are working to improve the situation for disabled people in their home countries in Central Asia.

Participating from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, was Gulnaz Zhazbaeva, an activist for the blind. From the United Kingdom, Tahmina Rees, a citizen of Tajikistan who is working to help children with Down syndrome. And also from the United Kingdom, we were joined by Dimurad Yusupov, an Uzbek journalist who has written about the battles people with disabilities face in his native Uzbekistan and is also a doctoral researcher at the Brighton-based Institute of Development Studies.I had a few things to say too.

