Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: The Challenges For Disabled People In Central Asia

Living with disabilities in Central Asia presents many challenges. Tight state budgets and social stigmas make integratingin society tough for many disabled people.

RFE/RL's Media-Relations Manager Muhammad Tahir moderated a discussion on the problem. This week’s guests were all people who are working to improve the situation for disabled people in their home countries in Central Asia.

Participating from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, was Gulnaz Zhazbaeva, an activist for the blind. From the United Kingdom, Tahmina Rees, a citizen of Tajikistan who is working to help children with Down syndrome. And also from the United Kingdom, we were joined by Dimurad Yusupov, an Uzbek journalist who has written about the battles people with disabilities face in his native Uzbekistan and is also a doctoral researcher at the Brighton-based Institute of Development Studies.I had a few things to say too.

Majlis Podcast: The Challenges For Disabled People In Central Asia
Embed
Majlis Podcast: The Challenges For Disabled People In Central Asia
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:48:56 0:00
Direct link

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Subscribe

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG