Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: The Legacy Of The 2010 Osh Violence

An ethnic Uzbek woman cries as she passes by a burnt-out house in Osh on June 24, 2010.

In June 2010, ethnic violence between Kyrgyz and Uzbeks started in Kyrgyzstan's second city, Osh, and spread to other parts of southern Kyrgyzstan.

In less than one week, hundreds were killed, hundreds of thousands fled their homes, and entire neighborhoods were destroyed.

The so-called "June events" came barely two months after a revolution that ousted former Kyrgyz President Kurmanbek Bakiev.

The interim government needed to move the country forward and as a consequence and despite internal and international investigations of the violence, many questions about what happened in southern Kyrgyzstan in June 2010 were left unanswered and remain unanswered and unresolved to this day.

The memory of those days haunts politics and society in Kyrgyzstan but the subject remains almost taboo and nobody seems anxious to raise or talk about the issue.

On the latest Majlis Podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager for South and Central Asia, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion that looks at the legacy of June 2010 in Osh and other areas of southern Kyrgyzstan.

This week's guests are Mihra Rittmann, who has been monitoring events in Central Asia for Human Rights Watch for many years; Jasmine Cameron, a human rights lawyer focusing on Central Asia and who hails from Kyrgyzstan; Muzaffar Suleymanov, Eurasia program officer at Civil Rights Defenders, who is originally from Uzbekistan; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

Majlis Podcast: The Legacy Of Osh, 10 Years After
Majlis Podcast: The Legacy Of Osh, 10 Years After
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Blog Archive

Majlis Podcast: The Legacy Of Osh, 10 Years After
Majlis Podcast: The Legacy Of Osh, 10 Years After

