Majlis Podcast: The Legacy Of The 2010 Osh Violence

In June 2010, ethnic violence between Kyrgyz and Uzbeks started in Kyrgyzstan's second city, Osh, and spread to other parts of southern Kyrgyzstan.

In less than one week, hundreds were killed, hundreds of thousands fled their homes, and entire neighborhoods were destroyed.

The so-called "June events" came barely two months after a revolution that ousted former Kyrgyz President Kurmanbek Bakiev.

The interim government needed to move the country forward and as a consequence and despite internal and international investigations of the violence, many questions about what happened in southern Kyrgyzstan in June 2010 were left unanswered and remain unanswered and unresolved to this day.

The memory of those days haunts politics and society in Kyrgyzstan but the subject remains almost taboo and nobody seems anxious to raise or talk about the issue.

On the latest Majlis Podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager for South and Central Asia, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion that looks at the legacy of June 2010 in Osh and other areas of southern Kyrgyzstan.

This week's guests are Mihra Rittmann, who has been monitoring events in Central Asia for Human Rights Watch for many years; Jasmine Cameron, a human rights lawyer focusing on Central Asia and who hails from Kyrgyzstan; Muzaffar Suleymanov, Eurasia program officer at Civil Rights Defenders, who is originally from Uzbekistan; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

