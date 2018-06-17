Majlis Podcast: The Road To Family Rule And Riches In Tajikistan

Accessibility links

Qishloq Ovozi

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon

The latest Majlis podcast looks at recent reports on Tajikistan by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

On June 5, the OCCRP released four reports that dealt with how Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s government has been able to neutralize political opposition inside Tajikistan, and how members of Rahmon’s family have been able to gain control over businesses in the country.

More than 20 people took part in researching these detailed reports, and some of the leading authorities on events in Tajikistan were consulted.

RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion on the findings of the reports.

From Sarajevo, two people from the OCCRP who were involved in preparing the reports, Miranda Patrucic, Central Asia regional editor, and Ilya Lozovsky, managing editor, joined the talk. And I had a few things to say on this topic, too, of course.

Majlis: The Road To Family Rule And Riches In Tajikistan
Majlis: The Road To Family Rule And Riches In Tajikistan
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change. Content will draw on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad. The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

