Majlis Podcast: The Road To Family Rule And Riches In Tajikistan

The latest Majlis podcast looks at recent reports on Tajikistan by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

On June 5, the OCCRP released four reports that dealt with how Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s government has been able to neutralize political opposition inside Tajikistan, and how members of Rahmon’s family have been able to gain control over businesses in the country.

More than 20 people took part in researching these detailed reports, and some of the leading authorities on events in Tajikistan were consulted.

RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion on the findings of the reports.

From Sarajevo, two people from the OCCRP who were involved in preparing the reports, Miranda Patrucic, Central Asia regional editor, and Ilya Lozovsky, managing editor, joined the talk. And I had a few things to say on this topic, too, of course.

