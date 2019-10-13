Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: The Role Of Women In Central Asian Governments

Roza Otunbaeva (right), a former Kyrgyz president, at a memorial service in Bishkek in April 2012.

This latest episode of the Majlis podcast was taped at the Central Eurasian Studies Society conference at George Washington University. A panel of scholars was assembled to discuss the role of women in politics in Central Asian countries.

RFE/RL's Media-Relations Manager Muhammad Tahir moderated a discussion that looked at the challenges that women face to obtain and keep posts in government -- and their disproportionate representation in ministerial posts, parliaments, and provincial and local councils.

Participating on the panel were Jennifer Murtazashvili, a veteran traveler through Central Asia and Afghanistan and currently a political-science professor at the University of Pittsburg; Mohira Suyarkulova, a Bishkek-based researcher, feminist, and LGBTQ activist; Umida Hashimova from the Strategic Studies division of the Center for Naval Analysis; and Sarah Hummel, a visiting professor at Harvard University who specializes in governance. I mostly listened but did make a couple of comments.

Majlis Podcast: The Role Of Women In Central Asian Governments
Embed
Majlis Podcast: The Role Of Women In Central Asian Governments
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

No media source currently available

0:00 0:37:22 0:00
Direct link

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.

Note: Because this session was taped in a conference room, the audio is of a lower quality than usual.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

Subscribe

Listen

Majlis Podcast: The Role Of Women In Central Asian Governments
Embed
Majlis Podcast: The Role Of Women In Central Asian Governments

No media source currently available

0:00 0:37:22 0:00
Podcast: Majlis
Latest episode
Majlis Podcast: The Role Of Women In Central Asian Governments
Podcast: Majlis
Podcast: Majlis

Subscribe

iTunes Subscribe

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG