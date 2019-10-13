Majlis Podcast: The Role Of Women In Central Asian Governments

This latest episode of the Majlis podcast was taped at the Central Eurasian Studies Society conference at George Washington University. A panel of scholars was assembled to discuss the role of women in politics in Central Asian countries.

RFE/RL's Media-Relations Manager Muhammad Tahir moderated a discussion that looked at the challenges that women face to obtain and keep posts in government -- and their disproportionate representation in ministerial posts, parliaments, and provincial and local councils.

Participating on the panel were Jennifer Murtazashvili, a veteran traveler through Central Asia and Afghanistan and currently a political-science professor at the University of Pittsburg; Mohira Suyarkulova, a Bishkek-based researcher, feminist, and LGBTQ activist; Umida Hashimova from the Strategic Studies division of the Center for Naval Analysis; and Sarah Hummel, a visiting professor at Harvard University who specializes in governance. I mostly listened but did make a couple of comments.

Note: Because this session was taped in a conference room, the audio is of a lower quality than usual.