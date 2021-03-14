Majlis Podcast: What Is Turkey Seeking In Central Asia?

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited three Central Asian countries from March 6 to 9.

Boosting trade was a big part of Cavusoglu's mission during his visit to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, but there were unique reasons for the Turkish minister's visit to each country.

On this week's Majlis Podcast, RFE/RL media-relations manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion on Turkish-Central Asian ties and what Cavusoglu was doing in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

This week's guests are: from the United Kingdom, Gul Berna Ozcan, reader in international business and entrepreneurship at the Royal Holloway University of London; from Bishkek, Medet Tiulegenov, assistant professor at the American University of Central Asia; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

