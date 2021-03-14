Accessibility links

Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: What Is Turkey Seeking In Central Asia?

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (left) shakes hands with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at their meeting in Bishkek on March 10.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited three Central Asian countries from March 6 to 9.

Boosting trade was a big part of Cavusoglu's mission during his visit to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, but there were unique reasons for the Turkish minister's visit to each country.

On this week's Majlis Podcast, RFE/RL media-relations manager Muhammad Tahir moderates a discussion on Turkish-Central Asian ties and what Cavusoglu was doing in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

This week's guests are: from the United Kingdom, Gul Berna Ozcan, reader in international business and entrepreneurship at the Royal Holloway University of London; from Bishkek, Medet Tiulegenov, assistant professor at the American University of Central Asia; and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

Majlis Podcast: The New Dynamics Of Turkey's Central Asia Relations
Majlis Podcast: The New Dynamics Of Turkey's Central Asia Relations
by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Bruce Pannier
Bruce Pannier

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

