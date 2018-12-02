Majlis Podcast: Uzbekistan Holds A Human Rights Conference

On November 22-23, Uzbekistan hosted the Asian Forum on Human Rights in the city of Samarkand.

It was a sign of how Uzbekistan is trying to change its image since President Shavkat Mirziyoev came to power at the end of 2016. Prior to that, Uzbekistan was considered a rights abuser, not a host nation for a rights conference.

RFE/RL's Media Relations Manager, Muhammad Tahir moderated a discussion on the conference -- and what it did and did not do to help change Uzbekistan’s dismal international image.

Two people who attended the forum were on the podcast this week: Brigitte Dufour, the president of the Brussels-based International Partnership for Human Rights, and longtime Majlis friend Steve Swerdlow, the researcher for Central Asia at Human Rights Watch. Alisher Ilkhamov from the London-based School of Oriental and African Studies also took part in the discussion. As usual, I had a few things to say also.

