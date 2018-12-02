Accessibility links

Majlis Podcast: Uzbekistan Holds A Human Rights Conference

Is the Uzbek president trying to improve Uzbekistan's image?

On November 22-23, Uzbekistan hosted the Asian Forum on Human Rights in the city of Samarkand.

It was a sign of how Uzbekistan is trying to change its image since President Shavkat Mirziyoev came to power at the end of 2016. Prior to that, Uzbekistan was considered a rights abuser, not a host nation for a rights conference.

RFE/RL's Media Relations Manager, Muhammad Tahir moderated a discussion on the conference -- and what it did and did not do to help change Uzbekistan’s dismal international image.

Two people who attended the forum were on the podcast this week: Brigitte Dufour, the president of the Brussels-based International Partnership for Human Rights, and longtime Majlis friend Steve Swerdlow, the researcher for Central Asia at Human Rights Watch. Alisher Ilkhamov from the London-based School of Oriental and African Studies also took part in the discussion. As usual, I had a few things to say also.

by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

Listen to the podcast above or subscribe to the Majlis on iTunes.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect some of the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change. Content will draw on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad. The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

