Qishloq Ovozi

Majlis Podcast: What To Expect From The Presidential Vote In Uzbekistan

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev

On October 24, Uzbekistan conducts a presidential election. The outcome is not in doubt.

Incumbent Shavkat Mirziyoev has dominated campaign coverage as he seeks a second term in office. In fact, the campaigning of his four opponents has rarely been mentioned by state media.

Since shortly after he became Uzbekistan’s leader in late 2016, Mirziyoev has portrayed himself as a reformer. His government has echoed this appraisal, and it has been picked up by others outside of Uzbekistan.

There have been changes in Uzbekistan during Mirziyoev’s first five years as president -- some positive, some not so positive.

On this week's Majlis podcast, RFE/RL's media-relations manager, Muhammad Tahir, moderates a discussion on the upcoming vote, what has happened during Mirziyoev’s first five years in office, and what could be expected during a second term.

This week's guests are: from Rhode Island, George Krol, a former U.S. ambassador to Uzbekistan and currently an adjunct professor at the U.S. Naval War College; from California, veteran Central Asia watcher Steve Swerdlow, who is a rights lawyer, an associate professor at the University of Southern California, and the author of a recent report on Uzbekistan for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom; and from Prague, Barno Anvar, a correspondent for RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, and Bruce Pannier, the author of the Qishloq Ovozi blog.

About This Blog

Qishloq Ovozi is a blog by RFE/RL Central Asia specialist Bruce Pannier that aims to look at the events that are shaping Central Asia and its respective countries, connect the dots to shed light on why those processes are occurring, and identify the agents of change.

Content draws on the extensive knowledge and contacts of RFE/RL's Central Asian services but also allow scholars in the West, particularly younger scholars who will be tomorrow’s experts on the region, opportunities to share their views on the evolving situation at this Eurasian crossroad.

The name means "Village Voice" in Uzbek. But don't be fooled, Qishloq Ovozi is about all of Central Asia.

